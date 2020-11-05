BMO Capital Markets Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.64.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.62. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.41 and a twelve month high of C$27.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

