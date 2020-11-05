BMO Capital Markets Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

TSE OR opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

