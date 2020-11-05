BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

FUBO opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

