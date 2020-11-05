BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.83 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

BlueLinx stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $219.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.34. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. B. Riley upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

