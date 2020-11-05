bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $108.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

