bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,440,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 612,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in bluebird bio by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.