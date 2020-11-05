Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) (CVE:MOON) Trading 12.5% Higher

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) (CVE:MOON) shares traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 119,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 227,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.

About Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds an interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

