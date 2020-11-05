Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s share price rose 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 1,510,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,832,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

APRN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Irina Krechmer sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $60,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $149,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,110 and sold 16,593 shares valued at $125,443. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $105,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Blue Apron by 56.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.