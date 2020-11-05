Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 11.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price shot up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.52. 9,304,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 4,325,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $326,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,744,496 shares of company stock worth $155,083,390 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

