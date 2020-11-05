Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $14,910.00.
Shares of BE opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
