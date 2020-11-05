Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $14,910.00.

Shares of BE opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

