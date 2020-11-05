BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Insider Peter Hayes Purchases 11,000 Shares

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) insider Peter Hayes purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $128,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
