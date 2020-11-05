BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Insider Peter Hayes Purchases 11,000 Shares

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) insider Peter Hayes purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $128,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.