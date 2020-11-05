BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

