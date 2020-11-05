BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.00

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 279900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $373,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,942.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,920,687.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,369 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.