Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.40

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 32575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,952,260.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,559,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,376,524.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

