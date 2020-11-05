BidaskClub Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD opened at $91.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $184,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $750,808 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.