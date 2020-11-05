BidaskClub Lowers The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $9.90 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $807.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. The E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

