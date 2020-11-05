BidaskClub Lowers SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEIC. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SEIC stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 247,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

