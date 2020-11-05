BidaskClub Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of BAND opened at $160.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

