BidaskClub Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $132.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,719 shares of company stock worth $23,839,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.