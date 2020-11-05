Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Cari Soto Sells 104 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Cari Soto sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $15,610.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cari Soto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $149.29 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,866.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

