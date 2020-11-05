Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman Sells 294 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $149.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,866.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after acquiring an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.76.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

