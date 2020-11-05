Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.75. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.