Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTX. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €144.85 ($170.41).

MTX stock opened at €161.55 ($190.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is €150.72 and its 200-day moving average is €147.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

