Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

