Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $678.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.04. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

