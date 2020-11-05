Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €85.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.25 ($99.12).

FRA WAF opened at €83.30 ($98.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.63. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

