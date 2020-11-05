Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €98.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.10 ($104.82).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €98.14 ($115.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.02. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

