Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,352.27 ($43.80).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target (up from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,493 ($32.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,427.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,525.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.09%.

In related news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

