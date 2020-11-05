Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.24. Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,376 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

About Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

