Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $277.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $236.79 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.29 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

