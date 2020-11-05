Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 309 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

