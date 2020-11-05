Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 113,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.