Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 2,943 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

