Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Bayer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.83-8.06 EPS.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. Bayer has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Get Bayer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue lowered Bayer to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank lowered Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.