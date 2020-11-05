Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.19 ($84.93).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €43.75 ($51.47) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.32.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

