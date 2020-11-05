Barclays Increases Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,532

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,505 ($19.66) to GBX 1,532 ($20.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,377.54 ($18.00).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,042.50 ($13.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,096.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,145.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67.

In other Prudential plc (PRU.L) news, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total transaction of £471,895.20 ($616,534.10). Also, insider Philip Remnant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,860 ($16,801.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,420.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

