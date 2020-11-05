Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €39.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.19 ($49.63).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.78 ($44.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.63 and its 200 day moving average is €40.66. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

