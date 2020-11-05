Barclays Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 120 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.09).

IAG opened at GBX 102.75 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.11.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

