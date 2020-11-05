Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
BANR opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64.
About Banner
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.