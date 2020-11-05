Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

BANR opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banner by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

