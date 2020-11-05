Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAND. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 456,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $34,187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 622.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $160.30 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.99.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

