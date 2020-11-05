Ball (NYSE:BLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.90

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.90 and last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 51621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Get Ball alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 56.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.