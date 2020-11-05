BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.3 days.
Shares of BAESF stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
