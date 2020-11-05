BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.3 days.

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

