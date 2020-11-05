B. Riley Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 113.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 168.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.