AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley cut AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.69 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of -189.60 and a beta of 1.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $131,141.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,858.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

