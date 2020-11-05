AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AXTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of -189.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,858.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

