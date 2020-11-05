Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXNX. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,057 shares of company stock worth $4,249,475 in the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

