AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 12.1% Higher

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.51. 187,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 285,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $607.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

