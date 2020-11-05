AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 12.1% Higher

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.51. 187,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 285,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $607.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
