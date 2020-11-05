Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $6.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Aviva has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

