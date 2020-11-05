Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.96

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.96 and last traded at $145.79, with a volume of 10963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

