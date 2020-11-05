Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

