Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.
Shares of Avaya stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
